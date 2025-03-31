Constellation awarded new contract with Petrobras for deployment of jackup unit

Constellation Oil Services has signed a contract with Petrobras for the deployment of the Admarine 511, a jackup drilling rig owned by its commercial partner, ADES Holding Company. It will be used for the Plug and Abandonment (P&A) of wells in shallow waters at the Sergipe, Alagoas, Ceará and Potiguar basins, in Brazil.

The Admarine 511 will be run and operated by Constellation, which will have up to 210 days for mobilizing the rig from its current location in Bahrain, to Brazil, where it will remain under contract for a firm execution period of 1,143 days. The contract also includes an extension option of up to 472 days. The rig is already undergoing class inspection and essential adjustments to meet Brazilian regulations.

“This project is the second third-party owned asset to be operated by Constellation, aligning with our core competencies as drilling contractors and playing a vital role in Petrobras’ ambitious decommissioning plans. The initiative will progress in stages, commencing with the P&A of a significant number of wells currently connected to these fixed platforms. Based on the recent disclosures from Petrobras, we anticipate that this market will provide sustained demand for our services well beyond the duration of the contract,” said Rodrigo Ribeiro, CEO of Constellation.

The Admarine 511 is a three-legged cantilever jack-up rig, model MSC CJ46-X100D, designed to operate in water depths up to 375 ft.