NewsSafety and ESG

Well-Safe Solutions secures additional backlog with Eni

Feb 5, 2025
0 181 1 minute read
Well-Safe Solutions secures additional backlog for Well-Safe Protector with Eni Energy Netherlands BV in Dutch North Sea

Well-Safe Solutions received a further contract extension from Italian energy major Eni to decommission selected subsea and platform wells across Eni’s portfolio in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. Eni recently exercised another 90-day option for the Well-Safe Protector jack-up asset under a newly agreed contract amendment. This work is to be executed in direct continuation with the previously declared option which commenced in November 2024.

Upon the completion of this latest option with Eni, the Well-Safe Protector will move directly onto the Spirit Energy contract announced by Well-Safe in November 2024.

These multi-operator commitments will see the Well-Safe Protector committed until at least August 2025, with further longer-term options agreed with Eni as part of the newly signed contract amendment.

This amendment offers increased flexibility to Eni, which has the option to green light an additional 120 days of work to decommission platform wells immediately after the Spirit Energy work, along with two further options at 180 days each. If these options are exercised, they have the potential to keep the Well-Safe Protector committed until Q4 2026 outside the UK Continental Shelf.

With the Well-Safe Protector operational in the North Sea continuously since August 2023, it has already decommissioned 25 wells across Dutch and UK waters to date for Eni, Ithaca Energy and Neptune Energy.

Feb 5, 2025
0 181 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tuktu Resources provides operational update

Tuktu Resources expands Deep Basin position, spuds horizontal well

Feb 4, 2025
Vår Energi pre-commits subsea systems to speed up developments

Vår Energi pre-commits subsea systems to speed up developments

Feb 4, 2025
First Helium completes drilling 7-30 well & cases for completion and testing

First Helium spuds 7-15 exploration well

Feb 4, 2025
Ecopetrol, OXY extend development plan in Permian Basin

Ecopetrol, OXY extend development plan in Permian Basin

Feb 3, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button