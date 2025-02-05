Baker Hughes to deploy automated field production solution in Niger Delta

Baker Hughes has agreed with NNPC Limited/FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV) to deploy the Leucipa automated field production solution. Leucipa will be implemented on the JV’s offshore operations in the Niger Delta, marking the first adoption of the system in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Leucipa assists oil and gas operators in proactively managing production and reducing carbon emissions. By focusing on the specific outcomes desired by operators, it uses data to drive intelligent operations. Through the automation of production processes, Leucipa aims to minimize inefficiencies and ensure environmentally sound operations.

The JV will use Leucipa’s core workflows to optimize well performance and enhance efficiency by automating functions including performance analysis, opportunity management and scorecards management. Real-time data provided by Leucipa will offer a more insightful view of optimization opportunities across their operations, resulting in enhanced decision making in the field.