Drilling Rigs & AutomationPeople, Companies and Products

Baker Hughes to deploy automated field production solution in Niger Delta

Feb 5, 2025
0 181 1 minute read
Baker Hughes to deploy automated field production solution in Niger Delta

Baker Hughes has agreed with NNPC Limited/FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P) Joint Venture (JV) to deploy the Leucipa automated field production solution. Leucipa will be implemented on the JV’s offshore operations in the Niger Delta, marking the first adoption of the system in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Leucipa assists oil and gas operators in proactively managing production and reducing carbon emissions. By focusing on the specific outcomes desired by operators, it uses data to drive intelligent operations. Through the automation of production processes, Leucipa aims to minimize inefficiencies and ensure environmentally sound operations.

The JV will use Leucipa’s core workflows to optimize well performance and enhance efficiency by automating functions including performance analysis, opportunity management and scorecards management. Real-time data provided by Leucipa will offer a more insightful view of optimization opportunities across their operations, resulting in enhanced decision making in the field.

Feb 5, 2025
0 181 1 minute read

Related Articles

Baker Hughes launches electrification technologies for operations

Baker Hughes launches electrification technologies for operations

Feb 4, 2025
Halliburton Secures Major Offshore Drilling Contract with Petrobras

Halliburton secures offshore drilling contract with Petrobras

Jan 30, 2025

Bjørnar Iversen steps down as CEO, Dolphin Drilling

Jan 29, 2025
Stena Drilling is pleased to announce the award of a 1- Exploration Well Firm Managed Pressure Drilling contract for the Stena DrillMAX in Suriname with TOTALENERGIES EP SURINAME B.V.

Stena Drilling inks Suriname contract for Stena DrillMAX

Jan 29, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button