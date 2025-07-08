Shelf Drilling secures one-year extension for the Key Manhattan jackup

Shelf Drilling secured a one-year extension for the Key Manhattan jack-up rig, in direct continuation of its current contract. The total added contract value is approximately $29 million, and the rig is now committed until November 2026 with one year of additional options thereafter.

Built in 1980 and upgraded in 2010, the Key Manhattan has a maximum water depth of 350 ft. It features a Pyramid standard bolted derrick and a static hook load capacity of 1,044,000 lbs with 12 lines.