BP, NOC sign MoU to explore redevelopment of Libyan oilfields

BP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) to evaluate redevelopment opportunities in the mature giant Sarir and Messla oilfields in Libya’s Sirte basin, including the exploration potential of adjacent areas.

The agreement provides a framework for BP to assess a range of technical data and to effectively work with NOC to evaluate presented opportunities and determine the feasibility of future development and exploration programs.

BP re-entered Libya in 2007, when it signed an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) covering exploration areas A and B (onshore), and area C (offshore) with Libya’s NOC. The EPSA was later put on hold following the declaration of force majeure.

In 2022, Eni acquired a 42.5% and assumed exploration operatorship of the EPSA, with BP retaining a 42.5% interest and the Libyan Investment Authority holding the remaining 15%. In 2023, Eni and BP formally lifted the force majeure, resuming exploration operations in the onshore areas.