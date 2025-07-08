Global and Regional MarketsNews

BP, NOC sign MoU to explore redevelopment of Libyan oilfields

Jul 8, 2025
0 406 1 minute read
bp and NOC sign MoU to explore redevelopment of giant Libyan oilfields and unconventional potential

BP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) to evaluate redevelopment opportunities in the mature giant Sarir and Messla oilfields in Libya’s Sirte basin, including the exploration potential of adjacent areas.

The agreement provides a framework for BP to assess a range of technical data and to effectively work with NOC to evaluate presented opportunities and determine the feasibility of future development and exploration programs.

BP re-entered Libya in 2007, when it signed an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) covering exploration areas A and B (onshore), and area C (offshore) with Libya’s NOC. The EPSA was later put on hold following the declaration of force majeure.

In 2022, Eni acquired a 42.5% and assumed exploration operatorship of the EPSA, with BP retaining a 42.5% interest and the Libyan Investment Authority holding the remaining 15%. In 2023, Eni and BP formally lifted the force majeure, resuming exploration operations in the onshore areas.

Jul 8, 2025
0 406 1 minute read

Related Articles

Northern Ocean Deepsea Mira option exercised

Northern Ocean awarded contract for Deepsea Mira in Namibia

Jul 9, 2025

Aker Solutions secures contract for Fram Sør tie-in project

Jul 9, 2025
Vår Energi pre-commits subsea systems to speed up developments

Vår Energi enters into collaboration agreement with TechnipFMC

Jul 9, 2025
Naftogaz launches new high-yield well producing 383,000 cubic meters of gas per day

Naftogaz launches new high-yield well

Jul 9, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button