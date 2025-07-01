Celebrating 85 years of the IADC legacy through stories

The following entries are part of IADC’s 85th anniversary campaign, “Many Stories, One Voice,” which aims to showcase the real human stories behind the drilling industry. We invite you to join us in this effort by sharing a personal story that highlights the passion, innovation and purpose powering our industry and the lives of everyone it touches.

Click here to submit your story.

Drew’s Story

The following story is from Drew Acosta, former IADC Missouri S&T Student Chapter Vice President, 2024 IADC Student Chapter scholarship recipient and Drilling Engineer at Chevron.

Growing up in rural East Texas, I always associated oil and gas with opportunity. However, I never anticipated the impact it would have on my life. As a kid, I dreaded the smell of crude oil that filled the dry desert air during trips to Odessa to visit my cousins. Watching family and friends leave for a few weeks to work on rigs was a routine part of life.

My introduction to IADC came in spring 2022, during my second semester at Missouri S&T. I had just transferred to play baseball and study petroleum engineering after spending two years studying business at another university. Encouraged by friends, I attended the IADC Annual General Meeting in Austin in fall 2023. The warm welcome I received from the IADC community was unforgettable and unlike any other conference experience I had as a student. It was then that I knew I wanted to pursue a career in drilling.

I took on a leadership role within my university’s IADC chapter and never looked back. The fellowship and support I got from IADC was invaluable. In 2024, IADC awarded me a scholarship that was crucial in helping me complete my education as a first-generation college student. Additionally, I organized a WellSharp certification class for fellow students, with IADC providing the necessary resources.

In February 2025, I began my full-time role as a Drilling Engineer at Chevron in Houston. This position allows me to stay involved in events for young professionals and attend many more conferences in the future. Now, I’m the family or friend heading out to the rig for a few weeks, eagerly waiting for the plane to land at the Midland airport so I can feel the sandy, crude-scented wind and continue working on the next phase of my career.

Reflecting on my journey, IADC has been a pivotal factor in bridging those two points of my life, supporting me every step of the way. DC

Imed’s Story

The following story is from Imed Eddine Chaguetmi, Counselor, Founder and former Chair of the IADC University of Boumerdès Student Chapter and 2024 IADC Student Chapter scholarship recipient.

I’m Imed Eddine Chaguetmi, drilling engineering student at the University of Boumerdès, Algeria. But this is not just about studies — this is the story of how I built something from nothing… and how it changed everything for me.

When I reached my master’s degree, I was already active in several student chapters. But as a drilling student, I felt a deeper question rising: What legacy am I leaving for my field?

That’s when I discovered IADC. I reached out to Hisham Zebian, IADC Vice President Eastern Hemisphere, and after a few exchanges, we scheduled a meeting that would eventually change everything.

At the same time, I launched a new drilling club on campus — I built its structure, crafted the vision and formed a team of more than 50 students, including eight board members, from scratch. Balancing this with my studies was overwhelming. Meetings, general assemblies and strategy sessions were all packed into a short span. But I believed in it — and I knew it would be worth it.

And it was.

In April 2025, we received official recognition from IADC. That moment — seeing the IADC logo next to our university’s name — was unforgettable. We made history by becoming the first and only IADC student representation in Algeria.

We didn’t stop there. We organized impactful national and international events, formed partnerships with professionals and fulfilled our mission: to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

But behind every success were sacrifices. We faced internal conflicts – moments that tested our relationships and mental strength. Still, we never let go of respect, patience and vision — the values that held us together.

In less than a year, we built a strong, recognized community. I met professionals who already knew about IADC Boumerdès, and many who connected with me through the work we accomplished. That wasn’t luck — it was passion, belief and consistency.

More than anything, seeing our student members grow, lead with confidence and act like true professionals in every task they handled — that made me genuinely proud of the impact we could make together.

To every student reading this:

University is more than academics.

It’s your training ground for life.

Take that first step. Try new things.

Intern. Volunteer. Lead. Connect.

And never be afraid to dream big — because nothing is impossible when you believe in your purpose.

IADC has been a turning point in my life — a transition from being a student to becoming a young professional. It gave me the chance to speak on stage for the first time, to be supported in my studies and to grow through meaningful leadership.

I’m truly grateful to our faculty adviser, the board team, our alumni and especially to Hisham; Mike DuBose, IADC Senior VP of International Development; and the IADC leadership who believed in us from the beginning.

Happy 85th Anniversary, IADC — 85 years of legacy, excellence and impact.

We are IADC, advancing the drilling industry together. DC