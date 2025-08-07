Well-Safe secures additional backlog with Eni in Dutch North Sea

Well-Safe Solutions received a further contract extension from Eni to decommission selected subsea and platform wells across Eni’s portfolio in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Eni recently exercised another 90-day option for the Well-Safe Protector jackup asset under a newly agreed contract amendment. Upon completion of this latest option with Eni, the Well-Safe Protector will move directly onto the Spirit Energy contract announced by Well-Safe Solutions in November 2024.

This offers increased flexibility to Eni, which has the option to greenlight an additional 120 days of work to decommission platform wells immediately after the Spirit Energy work, along with two further options at 180 days each. If these options are exercised, they have the potential to keep the Well-Safe Protector committed until Q4 2026 outside the UK Continental Shelf.

With the Well-Safe Protector operational in the North Sea continuously since August 2023, it has already decommissioned 25 wells across Dutch and UK waters to date for Eni, Ithaca Energy and Neptune Energy.

In November 2024, Well-Safe Solutions announced two new contracts totalling $25m USD for approximately 170 days of firm work in the North Sea, using the Well-Safe Protector jack-up and Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible, for Spirit Energy and an additional global operator.