As midterms loom, DrillersPAC forum features candidates for US House of Representatives

On 19 February, DrillersPAC, IADC’s political action committee, hosted an exclusive candidate forum with candidates in the primaries for two open US House of Representatives seats in Texas. At the forum, candidates from District 8 and District 38 shared their perspectives on the state of the nation and the drilling industry with IADC members. Following the forum, DC spoke to three of the candidates present at the forum – Deddrick Wilmer (R), Candidate, TX-8; Nick Tran (R), Candidate, TX-8; and Barrett McNabb (R), Candidate, TX-38 – about their campaigns and how they aim to advocate for the drilling industry should they be elected to Congress.