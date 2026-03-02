Arrow places M-9HZ and M-10 appraisal wells onstream

Arrow Exploration announced the results of two appraisal wells, M-9HZ and M-10, in its Llanos 34 block in Colombia, with both wells successfully drilled and brought on production.

The M-9HZ and M-10 wells encountered hydrocarbons in line with expectations, and following completion activities have entered early production to contribute to the company’s gas and condensate output from the block.

Arrow said data gathered from the appraisal program will help refine reservoir understanding and support future development planning across the Llanos 34 acreage.