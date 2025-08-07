ExxonMobil, NOC sign MoU for Libya activity

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) signed an MoU with ExxonMobil to conduct a detailed technical study of four offshore blocks located near the northwest coast and the Sirte Basin, Libya. The agreement resumes the partnership between NOC and ExxonMobil, which aims to restart its activities in Libya after a decade-long hiatus.

ExxonMobil was one of the companies that expressed interest in participating in the public bidding round initiated by the NOC for exploration in Libya, which includes 22 offshore and onshore blocks available for investment.