Well control tool illustrates popularity of AI-based systems in UAE

Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a marked impact on the energy sector that could grow further over time. The Middle East, in particular, has become a hotbed for the development and testing of AI systems in oil and gas. One example is RoboWell, AIQ’s autonomous well control system, which utilizes cloud-based AI algorithms to autonomously operate wells and self-adjusts according to changing conditions. Savaran Penubarthi, Chief Technology Officer at AIQ, talked with DC about the technology at the 2024 ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi on 7 November. It was first deployed by ADNOC at the onshore North East Bab Field in the UAE last year. He also discussed why the Middle East has become a popular region for E&P companies to deploy new AI technology.