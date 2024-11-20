Global and Regional MarketsInnovating While Drilling®NewsVideos

Well control tool illustrates popularity of AI-based systems in UAE

Nov 20, 2024
Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a marked impact on the energy sector that could grow further over time. The Middle East, in particular, has become a hotbed for the development and testing of AI systems in oil and gas. One example is RoboWell, AIQ’s autonomous well control system, which utilizes cloud-based AI algorithms to autonomously operate wells and self-adjusts according to changing conditions. Savaran Penubarthi, Chief Technology Officer at AIQ, talked with DC about the technology at the 2024 ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi on 7 November. It was first deployed by ADNOC at the onshore North East Bab Field in the UAE last year. He also discussed why the Middle East has become a popular region for E&P companies to deploy new AI technology.

