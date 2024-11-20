Oil and gas still figures to dominate energy mix as renewable capabilities lag

Nearly a decade since the 2015 Paris Agreement, there has not been as much progress as previously anticipated on the goal of limiting global warming target to 1.5°C by the end of the century, according to Doug Sheridan, Managing Director and Founder of EnergyPoint Research. Speaking to DC from the 2024 IADC Annual General Meeting in San Antonio on 14 November, Mr Sheridan discussed the current capabilities of renewable energies like wind and solar in meeting the world’s energy demands and the current state of global greenhouse gas emissions. He also spoke about how the oil and gas industry will fit into the future energy mix as the world continues its decarbonization push.