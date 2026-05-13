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Weatherford launches new facility to better incorporate MPD with digital solutions

May 13, 2026
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Weatherford held the grand opening for its Managed Pressure Wells Center of Excellence in Houston on 6 May. The facility contains a real-time operations center for monitoring MPD wells and a warehouse for manufacturing MPD equipment. It will also provide space for training personnel – Weatherford announced the delivery of its first IADC-accredited supervisor-level MPD course at the center on 29 April, a week before the grand opening. In this video, Zac Mahlum, Global VP of MPD at Weatherford, talked about the company’s motivation for creating the center, as well as the ways in which the center will allow the company to further integrate MPD techniques with its various digital solutions.

May 13, 2026
0 400 Less than a minute

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