NewsPhotos

Photo Gallery: IADC DEC Tech Forum, 2 June, Houston, Texas

Jun 3, 2026
0 17 1 minute read

The IADC DEC’s Q2 tech forum sought to establish a rigorous and shared understanding of the current state of data interoperability within the drilling industry, encompassing an assessment of existing contributions, established frameworks and the technical and commercial gaps that remain.

Central to the mandate is the collaborative identification of viable strategies, best architectural practices and actionable next steps toward the adoption of open, contractor-neutral, vendor-neutral and standards-based interoperability, an approach that is increasingly recognized as the necessary foundation for the responsible and effective integration of emerging technologies into drilling operations.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

Jun 3, 2026
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ocean Installer wins well tie-in contract for Bacalhau field offshore Brazil

Ocean Installer wins well tie-in contract for Bacalhau field offshore Brazil

Jun 3, 2026
BP, partners achieve first gas at ACG field offshore Azerbaijan

BP, partners achieve first gas at ACG field offshore Azerbaijan

Jun 3, 2026
PV Drilling expands fleet with eighth jackup acquisition

PV Drilling expands fleet with eighth jackup acquisition

Jun 3, 2026
Transocean Equinox arrives ahead of Otway Exploration Drilling Program

Carnarvon secures Transocean Equinox for Bedout exploration campaign

Jun 2, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button