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Strohm, Baker Hughes to collaborate on hybrid pipe system for ultra-deepwater flowlines, risers

May 13, 2026
0 574 Less than a minute

Strohm, a manufacturer of thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP), recently announced an agreement with Baker Hughes to develop a hybrid flexible pipe (HFP) system for ultra-deepwater risers and flowline applications. The HFP system utilize the tension armor, outer protective coating and end fittings of a conventional flexible pipe while replacing the carcass, liner and pressure armor with TCP. In this interview with DC from OTC on 5 May in Houston, Strohm CEO Martin van Onna explained the benefits of using an HFP system in ultra-deepwater applications compared with conventional pipe. The HFP system is expected to become commercially available as soon as 2028.

May 13, 2026
0 574 Less than a minute

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