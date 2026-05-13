Strohm, Baker Hughes to collaborate on hybrid pipe system for ultra-deepwater flowlines, risers

Strohm, a manufacturer of thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP), recently announced an agreement with Baker Hughes to develop a hybrid flexible pipe (HFP) system for ultra-deepwater risers and flowline applications. The HFP system utilize the tension armor, outer protective coating and end fittings of a conventional flexible pipe while replacing the carcass, liner and pressure armor with TCP. In this interview with DC from OTC on 5 May in Houston, Strohm CEO Martin van Onna explained the benefits of using an HFP system in ultra-deepwater applications compared with conventional pipe. The HFP system is expected to become commercially available as soon as 2028.