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Ocean Installer wins well tie-in contract for Bacalhau field offshore Brazil

Jun 3, 2026
0 16 Less than a minute
Ocean Installer wins well tie-in contract for Bacalhau field offshore Brazil

Ocean Installer secured a 4.5-year contract from Equinor for well tie-in work at the Bacalhau field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, the company’s first award in the country.

The scope covers installation of rigid well jumpers between flowlines and subsea trees, flying leads installation and associated pre-commissioning across numerous wells. The first offshore campaign is planned for 2027. The contract includes options for extension and rigid jumper fabrication.

The Bacalhau field is developed in 2,100 m of water and is characterized by high reservoir pressure. It is Equinor’s largest international offshore field and the first asset in the Brazilian pre-salt area to be developed entirely by an international operator.

Jun 3, 2026
0 16 Less than a minute

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