NewsThe Offshore Frontier

BP, partners achieve first gas at ACG field offshore Azerbaijan

Jun 3, 2026
0 21 Less than a minute
BP, partners achieve first gas at ACG field offshore Azerbaijan

BP, as operator of the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) field, announced the start of non-associated gas (NAG) production on the field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, marking the first-ever commercial gas production at one of the world’s largest oil-producing fields.

The initial NAG well was drilled from the existing West Chirag platform into the Qirmaki Upper Sand and the deeper Qirmaki Lower Sand, both located beneath the producing oil reservoirs. First NAG operations are focused on the Qirmaki Lower Sand for an initial period of well and reservoir testing. Gas and condensate produced from the well will be directed to the Sangachal Terminal via existing ACG infrastructure.

Jun 3, 2026
0 21 Less than a minute

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