NewsOnshore Advances

Sinopec sets new vertical well depth record of 5,300 m

May 14, 2025
0 176 1 minute read
Sinopec sets new vertical well depth record of 5,300 m

Sinopec’s Tiebei 1HF well at its Project Deep Earth Sichuan and Chongqing Natural Gas Base has been tested at a high daily output of 314,500 cu m of industrial gas flow with the vertical depth of the well reaching over 5,300 m with a 1,312-m horizontal section, setting a new record for vertical depth of shale gas wells in China.

Most of the resources in the Puguang Upper Permian are distributed in the ultra-deep field with a burial depth of over 4,500 m, which is regarded as a “forbidden zone” because of the rapid changes in the velocity of the strata. Sinopec tackled the bottleneck to realize a 100% drilling encounter rate of high-quality shale in the horizontal section with drilling precision comparable to “threading a needle in the deep underground” to eventually drill the Tiebei 1HF well successfully.

Sinopec’s self-developed 175 MPa ultrahigh-pressure (UHP) fracturing equipment optimizes the parameters on-site with different strategies for each section and opened up a “man-made gas road” in the high-pressure stratum at the depth of 5,300 m, bringing back all the resources from the deepest and farthest ends of the gas reservoir to maximize the development.

May 14, 2025
0 176 1 minute read

Related Articles

Eni starts production from Merakes East field, offshore Indonesia

May 14, 2025

Intelligent completion system enables continuous communication with downhole tools

May 14, 2025

OTC workshop brings high school students closer to energy production

May 14, 2025

Tech showcase highlights new frac pump modules, packing

May 13, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button