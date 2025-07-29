Weatherford awarded contract for Woodside’s Trion deepwater development

Weatherford was awarded a contract to deliver Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) services for the Trion project, a deepwater oil production project in Mexico operated by Woodside. The multi-year contract includes MPD services for an initial eight wells with the potential to expand to 24 wells.

As part of the project, Weatherford will deploy its Victus intelligent MPD system, a solution designed to enhance drilling safety, efficiency and performance. It features algorithm-driven pressure control, real-time downhole data for automated responses and a field-proven deepwater riser system for floating rigs. The system delivers safer, faster, and more consistent drilling while providing performance across multiple phases of the well.