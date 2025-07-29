Global and Regional MarketsNews

Arabian Drilling secures first international offshore contract

Jul 29, 2025
Arabian Drilling signed a contract with a GCC-based company, marking its first offshore operation outside Saudi Arabia. The operations are set to begin in Q1 2026 and will have an impact on the backlog of SAR 75 million.

The drilling contract is for the preliminary drilling of exploration wells within a period from five to seven months. The potential extension of this contract will be contingent upon the outcomes derived from these exploratory efforts.

