Australia: Woodside reaches operatorship agreement with Exxon

Woodside agreed with ExxonMobil to assume operatorship of offshore Bass Strait production assets, the Longford Gas Plant, the Long Island Point gas liquids processing facility and associated pipeline infrastructure. Woodside and ExxonMobil’s equity interests in the assets and current decommissioning plans and provisions remain unchanged.

As operator, Woodside will take on the responsibility for asset planning and execution activities, and ExxonMobil’s Bass Strait workforce will transfer to Woodside.

Woodside has identified four potential development wells that could deliver up to 200 petajoules of sales gas to the market. Under the agreement, Woodside can solely develop these opportunities through the Bass Strait infrastructure subject to further technical maturation and a final investment decision.