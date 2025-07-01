People, Companies and Products

Marty Unrein promoted to President of Patterson-UTI

Jul 1, 2025
Marty Unrein, Senior Vice President of Operations for Patterson-UTI Drilling, has been promoted to the role of President.

Mr Unrein began his career on a Patterson-UTI drilling rig in 2005, working his way up to driller before transitioning into a sales role in 2008. Since then, he has held a variety of leadership positions across sales and marketing within both Patterson-UTI Drilling and Universal Pressure Pumping, and served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the broader Patterson-UTI organization.

In his new role as President, Mr Unrein will continue to lead the business into its next chapter of performance and innovation.

