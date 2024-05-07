Vista, Nabors to deploy third drilling rig onshore Argentina

Vista Energy and Nabors Industries announced the official signing of a contract to add a third drilling rig, aiming to accelerate Vista´s development of Vaca Muerta in southern Argentina.

“The addition of a third drilling rig will provide us flexibility to accelerate our activity plan in Vaca Muerta. We forecast to put into production between four to eight wells by year-end, in addition to the 46 previously announced,” said Juan Garoby, COO of Vista. “We are pleased to carry out this project in collaboration with Nabors, which represents a significant extension of a strategic relationship during Vista´s early days, anchored in our One Team program.”

Nabors will deploy a high-spec rig with cutting-edge technologies. It is scheduled to commence operations in the second half of 2024. In support of Vista’s plan to reduce the carbon footprint of Vaca Muerta operations, there is potential to electrify this equipment.

Earlier this year, using Nabors-provided technology, Vista electrified the first drilling rig in Vaca Muerta, Nabors PACE F24, which is entirely powered by renewable energy.