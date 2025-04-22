NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Vista announces acquisition of Petronas Argentina

Apr 22, 2025
Figure 1 – Location of Vista and PEPASA assets in Vaca Muerta. Credit: Vista Energy

Vista Energy acquired 100% of the capital stock of Petronas E&P Argentina, which holds a 50% working interest in La Amarga Chica unconventional concession (LACh) located in Vaca Muerta, Argentina. The remaining 50% of LACh is held by YPF, which is the operator of the concession.

LACh spans across 46,594 acres in the black oil window of Vaca Muerta. As of 31 December 2024, it had 247 wells on production. In addition, as of 31 December 2023, LACh had 280 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of P1 reserves according to the Argentine Secretary of Energy (at 100% working interest).

During the fourth quarter of 2024, LACh produced 79,543 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) at 100% working interest, of which 71,471 barrels per day (bbld) were oil, according to the Argentine Secretary of Energy. Vista estimates LACh could potentially hold 400 new well locations to be drilled in its inventory (at 100% working interest).

