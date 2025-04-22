NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Atlas secures crew management contract for Noble Corp’s Suriname campaign

Apr 22, 2025
Noble Corporation awarded Atlas Professionals a crew management contract to support the Noble Developer’s upcoming drilling campaign in Suriname. Under this agreement, Atlas will provide both junior and expatriate crew for the campaign, along with comprehensive logistics, training and immigration support, coordinated through its office in Paramaribo, Suriname.

As part of this delivery, Atlas will mobilize local Surinamese crew and invest in the development of homegrown talent through its industry-recognized Greenhand Offshore Program, which provides structured onboarding and career pathways for new entrants into the offshore industry.

