EnviroKlean sells Completions division to Guide

Guide Energy has acquired EK FracReady, EnviroKlean’s Completion division, and simultaneously entered into a strategic supply agreement that provides Guide with exclusive access to EnviroKlean’s proprietary EK One chemistry platform and EK FlowPro operating system for the completions market.

The purchase includes EnviroKlean’s existing fleet of autonomous “frac-on-the-fly” mobile systems, along with an operating team that can meet Guide’s safety standards in the Permian Basin’s completion water segment. This pairing allows the operator to gain chemical efficiencies across the total fluid system, and leverage down the total costs per treated barrel.

“Guide has been studying the pre-frac water treatment market during the past 12 months, better understanding the dynamic water challenges our clients are facing,” said Guide CEO Cody Sutton. “When we discovered EnviroKlean’s unique frac-on-the-fly solution, we quickly realized it provides better outcomes by taking a more dynamic approach, addressing these evolving challenges. In addition to providing superior chemistry, their ability to autonomously adjust dosing of multiple chemistries in real-time to meet client KPIs and optimize friction reduction is unmatched. When operators study downhole well performance like we have, we are confident they will quickly realize the transformative benefits of this industry-leading solution, which we are re-branding as the Axi Clean product line.”

As a result of this transaction, Guide’s Axi Clean solution gains exclusive access to the EK One chemistry platform for the completions market, including all frac-on-the-fly opportunities, and also gains access to pursue Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) opportunities including water-floods and well re-stimulation.