Vision Oil & Gas expands into Anadarko basin, adds 434 wells across multiple US plays

Vision Oil and Gas acquired 320 gas wells in the Anadarko basin and 114 oil wells across multiple Permian counties, marking its first significant move into the Mid-Continent region.

The Anadarko assets are located across Lipscomb, Roberts, Hansford and Ochiltree counties, while the Permian additions span Reagan, Reeves, Ward, Mitchell and Cochran counties. The transaction also includes two additional bonded operator licenses.

The newly acquired gas wells were largely shut in by previous operators, including BP and Range Resources, with Vision planning reactivation and field optimization.

The company is also preparing to launch a second-phase production optimization program, including a frac campaign scheduled for late May to early June 2026, targeting leases in Winkler County and focusing on the Grayburg formation.