Photo Gallery: IADC’s Drilling Onshore Conference & Exhibition, 14 May, Houston, Texas

IADC’s Drilling Onshore Conference & Exhibition is the only event specifically targeting onshore drilling operations. With its top speakers and panels, Drilling Onshore explores issues affecting the onshore drilling industry, including technology, management, and perspectives on future onshore activity and regulation. The conference was held at the Hyatt Regency Houston West on 14 May 2026.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.