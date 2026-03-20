CNOOC appoints Huang Yongzhang as Vice Chairman and CEO

CNOOC appointed Huang Yongzhang as Vice Chairman, Executive Director, CEO and President. Mr Huang will also serve as a member of the company’s Strategy and Sustainability Committee, adding to his executive responsibilities.

Born in 1966, Mr Huang is a professor-level senior engineer with a Doctor of Science degree and brings extensive experience across international upstream operations and corporate leadership roles.

He previously served as Vice President of CNPC International (Nile) Ltd. and held senior positions at China Oil Exploration and Development Corporation, including Vice President and Chief Safety Officer. He also served as Executive Vice President and President of CNPC Middle East Corporation, as well as Director of the CNPC Middle East Regional Coordination Committee.

From April 2020 to September 2025, Mr Huang was Vice President of China National Petroleum Corporation, where he concurrently held the role of Chief Safety Officer. During that period, he also served as Director of PetroChina Company Limited from September 2020 and as its President from March 2021.

Since September 2025, Mr Huang has served as Director and General Manager of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.