Meren targets H2 2026 rig mobilization for Nigeria deepwater drilling restart

Meren Energy is planning to resume deepwater drilling offshore Nigeria, with rig mobilization expected in the second half of 2026 following a pause in activity during 2025.

In its Q1 2026 results, published 12 May, the company said work to secure a deepwater drilling unit is progressing with the Akpo Far East exploration well planned as the first well in the upcoming campaign, followed by a return to development drilling on the Akpo and Egina fields. Production from these wells is expected in early 2027.

The Akpo Far East prospect carries an unrisked gross prospective resource of 143.6 MMboe, or approximately 23 MMboe net to Meren’s 16% working interest. The company said the prospect is a fast-cycle tie-back opportunity utilizing existing Akpo infrastructure and that the targeted hydrocarbons are predicted to be light, high gas-oil ratio oil equivalent to those found at Akpo.

A separate drilling program at the Chevron-operated Agbami field and the Ikija license is scheduled to commence in Q4 2026, starting with the Ikija appraisal well. Six Agbami infill wells are planned across 2027 and 2028.

Meren holds interests in the Akpo and Egina fields through PMLs 2 and 3, operated by TotalEnergies, and a 16% working interest in the Agbami field through PML 52, operated by Chevron.