Arrow prepares horizontal drilling after Mateguafa discovery extends field

Arrow Exploration is preparing further drilling activity in Colombia following results from its Mateguafa 11 (M-11) well, which encountered oil-bearing sands and extended the Mateguafa Attic structure.

The M-11 well was drilled to a total measured depth of 11,455 ft (9,328 ft TVD) and identified hydrocarbons in the C7 and C9 Carbonera formations, with 18 ft of net pay in C7 and 30 ft in C9. The company plans to perforate both zones and initially bring the C7 interval into production, with first output expected in the coming weeks.

The well results indicate the zones are structurally higher than previously drilled Mateguafa Attic wells, extending the field to the south and supporting additional development drilling.

Arrow then plans to drill a horizontal well (M-12Hz) targeting the C9 formation, with spud expected by the end of March. The drilling rig will then move to the Icaco pad to drill the Icaco 1 exploration well.