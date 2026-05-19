NewsOnshore Advances

OMV brings Austria’s largest gas discovery in 40 years onstream

May 19, 2026
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OMV started gas production from the Wittau field in Lower Austria, marking the onstream date of the country’s largest natural gas discovery in four decades.

In the first phase of the project, approximately 1 billion standard cu m will be developed, with deliveries planned for winter 2026/27. Total recoverable resources at Wittau are estimated at up to approximately 4.2 billion standard cu m. At full development, the project is expected to double OMV’s gas production in Austria.

The Wittau field was discovered in 2023, when the Wittau Tief-2a exploration well was drilled to a final depth of 5,000 m over five months. The FID was taken in early 2025.

May 19, 2026
0 2 Less than a minute

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