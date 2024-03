The Board of Directors of Velesto Energy announced that Velesto Drilling received a Notice of Assignment (NOA) from Petronas for its NAGA 2, NAGA 4 and NAGA 6 jackups for continued operations offshore Malaysia. The respective contract values are $73,040,600, $94,883,800 and $97,077,800.

On 2 February 2024, Velesto received two-year extensions for its rigs, with the contracts running until February 2026.