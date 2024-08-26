Velesto completes SPS for NAGA 2, secures new contract for NAGA 3

Velesto Energy has announced that it has completed its Mandatory Five Yearly Special Periodical Survey (SPS) for NAGA 2. The rig had been drydocked in Singapore since 24 June 2024. It will subsequently head to Sarawak, where it will start on a development drilling campaign.

In addition, Velesto has received a Letter of Award for NAGA 3 from Thang Long Joint Operating Company. NAGA 3 is expected to be working in Vietnam from September to November 2024.

Velesto’s President, Megat Zariman Abdul Rahim said, “We are pleased with both positive developments. NAGA 2 completing its SPS on time allows the rig to continuously support our client’s workplans for the remaining contract period.”

In March 2024, Velesto announced it was awarded a letter of extension from Petronas Carigali for its umbrella contract from February 2024 to February 2026, including Notice of Assignments for NAGA 2, NAGA 4 and NAGA 6.