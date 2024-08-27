Global and Regional MarketsInnovating While Drilling®News

eDrilling introduces well control software for CCUS

Aug 27, 2024
eDrilling has announced wellControl CCUS, a version of the company’s well control software built to address the risks of CO2 in infill drilling operations.

“Together with our partners in the Green Light project, we have investigated and addressed the knowledge gaps around CO2 kicks, un-controlled blow-outs, and cooling effects,” said Sven Inge Ødegaard, eDrilling COO and Project Manager in Green Light.

“Then [we] upgraded the existing well control model to calculate pressure, temperature and flow rates with inflow and transportation of CO2 to topside. The uniqueness of this project and software is that it takes into account the interactions between CO₂ and drilling fluids in a well control scenario.”

Added Caroline Vorpenes, eDrilling’s CEO, “In Green Light we have also made the decision with our partners to provide all CCUS drilling engineering software cloud native. The objective [is to extract] the software’s value without having to replace legacy systems and equipment. And, moreover, not bind yourself to a given services provider., a demand we are hearing more and more from the operators.”

