Indonesian Authorities approves two Eni development plans, license extension

Eni has announced that the Indonesian authorities have approved the Plan of Development (POD) of the Geng North (North Ganal PSC) and Gehem (Rapak PSC) fields. The integrated development of the two fields will create a new production hub, called Northern Hub, in the Kutei Basin.

The Indonesian authorities have also approved the POD for Gendalo & Gandang fields (Ganal PSC). Additionally, Eni has been awarded by the Indonesian authorities a 20-year extension of the IDD licenses named Ganal and Rapak.

The Northern Hub POD envisages the development of the 5 TCF gas and 400 million barrels of condensates of the Geng North discovery announced by Eni in October 2023, along with the 1.6 TCF of the nearby Gehem discovery via subsea wells, flowlines and a new built FPSO with a handling capacity of about 1 BCFD gas and 80,000 barrels of condensates per day and a storage capacity of 1 million barrels.

The approved Gendalo & Gandang POD envisages the development of the cumulative 2 TCF gas reserves in the Ganal PSC via subsea wells tied back to the Jangkrik FPU. The development of Gendalo & Gendang will allow to extend Jangkrik’s gas production plateau, which nears 750 mmscf/d, by at least 15 years.

Eni is also planning to conduct a drilling campaign in the next 4-5 years to assess the significant near-field exploration potential within the Eni-operated blocks in the Kutei Basin, amounting to over 30 TCF of gas and largely de-risked following the Geng North discovery.

Eni holds a 83,3% participating interest and operates the North Ganal Block – Geng North field, with Agra Energi Pte Ltd as partner holding the remaining 16.7%. Eni also holds 82% Participating Interest and operates the Ganal and Rapak Blocks, with Tip Top as a partner holding the remaining 18%.