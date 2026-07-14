Vår Energi taps COSL rig for North Sea well

Vår Energi received a drilling permit from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate for wellbore 25/8-24 S in production licence 1203 in the Norwegian North Sea. The permit is valid from 15 March 2024 to the same date in 2030.

Vår Energi operates the licence with a 30% interest, alongside partners Equinor, DNO Norge and Petoro, holding 30%, 20% and 20% stakes respectively. The well will be drilled with COSL Drilling’s COSLPioneer semisubmersible, with entry expected in August 2026.

The 2010-built rig operates in water depths up to 750 m. Vår Energi recently exercised its third option on the COSLPioneer, extending the contract into 2028.