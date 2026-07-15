Drilling Rigs & AutomationNews

Halliburton deploys intelligent fracturing platform for Aramco

Jul 15, 2026
0 72 Less than a minute
Halliburton deploys intelligent fracturing platform for Aramco

Aramco awarded Halliburton a multi-year contract to deliver integrated stimulation and completion services for unconventional gas development in Saudi Arabia. The award forms part of a broader multi-billion-dollar contract supporting one of the largest unconventional gas development programs in the world and builds on Halliburton’s existing portfolio of work across the Kingdom’s unconventional plays.

Beginning in Q3 2026, Halliburton will deploy the Kingdom’s first fully integrated intelligent fracturing platform, combining its OCTIV Auto Frac and Sensori fracturing monitoring services. The technologies are designed to optimize fracturing performance in real time and support disciplined execution across multi-well campaigns as part of Halliburton’s wider automation and digital integration strategy.

Jul 15, 2026
0 72 Less than a minute

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