Ranger Energy builds three more ECHO rigs for Chevron

Ranger Energy Services entered into a contract with Hess, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron, to deploy three additional ECHO hybrid workover rigs in the Lower 48 United States. The rigs are expected to be delivered to Chevron in 2027 and will be equipped with winterization packages for operations in the Bakken.

Ranger introduced the ECHO rig, billed as the industry’s first hybrid double electric workover rig, in 2025 as part of the company’s ongoing conversion and electrification of its conventional rig fleet. The company delivered its first two ECHO rigs that year. With the three additional units, Ranger’s active ECHO rig fleet is expected to reach twenty rigs by the end of 2027.