Vår Energi discovers oil and gas in the North Sea

The Vår Energi operated Cerisa exploration well discovered between 18-39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). This is the fourth discovery in a row located 10.5 miles northeast of the Vår Energi-operated Gjøa platform and just over 3 miles from the Duva subsea template. The Gjøa field is about 80 kilometers southwest of Florø.

Together with previous discoveries at Gjøa North and Ofelia/Kyrre, Cerisa is a candidate to be tied into the Gjøa field by use of the existing infrastructure in the area. Combined, these discoveries have estimated gross recoverable resources of up to 110 mmboe.

Vår Energi COO Torger Rød said that the discovery “adds more high-value, low-carbon barrels supporting our target to deliver between 350-400 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day from 2025 and beyond. This discovery will now be assessed together with the other discoveries around Gjøa, where the Gjøa North and Ofelia/Kyrre developments are already ongoing.”

The Cerisa exploration well and three additional side-track appraisal wells were drilled by the semi-submersible drilling rig Deepsea Yantai. The oil-water contact was not encountered in the wells drilled, implying possible upside to the estimated resource range.