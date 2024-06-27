Transocean secures extension for Deepwater Asgard in GOM

Transocean has extended the Deepwater Asgard’s contract with a US independent operator in the Gulf of Mexico for an additional 365 days. The program is estimated to contribute approximately $188 million in backlog, including additional services, and is a direct continuation of the rig’s current program.

Transocean operates a fleet of 35 mobile offshore drilling units, which include 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh-environment floaters, and owns or has limited ownership interests in these units. Further, Transocean is in the process of constructing a single ultra-deepwater drillship.