Transocean secures extension for Deepwater Asgard in GOM

Jun 27, 2024
Deepwater Asgard drillship (Source: Transocean)

Transocean has extended the Deepwater Asgard’s contract with a US independent operator in the Gulf of Mexico for an additional 365 days. The program is estimated to contribute approximately $188 million in backlog, including additional services, and is a direct continuation of the rig’s current program.

Transocean operates a fleet of 35 mobile offshore drilling units, which include 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh-environment floaters, and owns or has limited ownership interests in these units. Further, Transocean is in the process of constructing a single ultra-deepwater drillship.

