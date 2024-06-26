IADC steps up efforts to help standardize, scale geothermal drilling

With many in the drilling industry looking to geothermal as a key opportunity to help the world in its energy expansion, the IADC Geothermal Committee has been working on a well classification system to guide the development of geothermal wells.

At the 2024 IADC World Drilling Conference on 18 June in Madrid, DC spoke with Committee Chairman Scott Farmer, Helmerich & Payne Well Engineering Manager, about the motivations behind the establishment of the committee in November 2023. Mr Farmer also discusses ongoing efforts to refine the classification system, as well as opportunities for collaboration with other organizations to help advance geothermal drilling.

