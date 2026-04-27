Vallourec signs five-year tubular supply deal with geothermal developer Fervo Energy

Vallourec signed a five-year supply agreement with next-generation geothermal developer Fervo Energy to support the scaled deployment of geothermal energy across the United States in a deal that draws directly on drilling technology developed for shale applications.

Under the agreement, Vallourec will serve as Fervo’s exclusive supplier of US-manufactured tubular solutions and VAM connections, delivered through distribution partner Sooner Inc, establishing a fully domestic supply chain for geothermal well infrastructure.

The collaboration leverages Vallourec’s VAM high-torque semi-flush connections, originally developed for shale drilling and now qualified for the high-temperature conditions of geothermal wells. The agreement supports Fervo’s strategy to deploy repeatable GeoBlocks (standardized 50 MW geothermal power generation units) by securing long-term access to domestically produced drilling and completion components, reducing supply chain risk and improving project execution timelines.

Fervo and Vallourec’s technical teams will collaborate on field-based expertise, risk mitigation and engineering support, backed by Vallourec’s R&D center in Houston.