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Vallourec secures CCS contract with BP Berau in Indonesia

Mar 23, 2026
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Vallourec secures CCS contract with BP Berau in Indonesia

Vallourec signed a contract with BP Berau to supply premium Corrosion Resistant Alloy (CRA) pipes and VAM connections for the development of the Tangguh project, the first Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) offshore project, in Papua Barat province, Indonesia.

Vallourec will also provide its Tubular Management Services and VAM Field Service, delivering technical support throughout the project lifecycle, from supply and installation to operational supervision.

Mar 23, 2026
0 635 Less than a minute

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