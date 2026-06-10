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Halliburton to provide well and drilling services for Greenland Energy’s Jameson Land program

Jun 10, 2026
0 58 Less than a minute

Greenland Energy entered into an agreement with Halliburton for integrated well and drilling services in support of a planned onshore exploration campaign in the Jameson Land Basin, East Greenland.

The company is targeting the spud of two exploration wells (OPW-1 and OPW-6, each planned to approximately 3,500 m) in October 2026, which would represent the first modern onshore drilling operations in the basin. Greenland Energy also holds a five-year drilling agreement with Stampede Drilling for an Arctic-capable rig ahead of the campaign.

The Jameson Land Basin license covers approximately 810,000 hectares onshore East Greenland.

Jun 10, 2026
0 58 Less than a minute

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