2026 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference, 17-19 March 2026, Galveston, Texas

Returning to Galveston, Texas for its 2026 edition, the IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference and Exhibition was developed by the industry for the industry and is the perfect forum to learn, network, and showcase.

This conference brought together energy professionals, environmental engineers, operator companies, contractor firms, and service companies to address challenges and deliver improved performance in the drilling industry.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.