NewsPhotos

2026 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference, 17-19 March 2026, Galveston, Texas

Mar 23, 2026
0 18,940 Less than a minute

Returning to Galveston, Texas for its 2026 edition, the IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference and Exhibition was developed by the industry for the industry and is the perfect forum to learn, network, and showcase.

This conference brought together energy professionals, environmental engineers, operator companies, contractor firms, and service companies to address challenges and deliver improved performance in the drilling industry.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

*IADC and Drilling Contractor provides authorization for these photos to be used only on social media. All other uses are prohibited.

Mar 23, 2026
0 18,940 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Saipem’s FlatFish drone cleared for offshore deployment after Petrobras testing

Saipem’s FlatFish drone cleared for offshore deployment after Petrobras testing

Mar 23, 2026
Aker BP, Armada to deploy offshore data center to support real-time drilling operations

Aker BP, Armada to deploy offshore data center to support real-time drilling operations

Mar 23, 2026
Vallourec secures CCS contract with BP Berau in Indonesia

Vallourec secures CCS contract with BP Berau in Indonesia

Mar 23, 2026

Arrow prepares horizontal drilling after Mateguafa discovery extends field

Mar 20, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button