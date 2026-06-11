Predator closes in on rig deal for Snowcap-3 appraisal well in Trinidad

Predator Oil & Gas is nearing conclusion of commercial negotiations for a drilling rig for the Snowcap-3 (SC-3) appraisal and development well in the Cory Moruga license onshore Trinidad, with long-lead inventory procurement on schedule and a pre-drill logistics team in place to begin site surveying.

The company said exact timing for spud will be announced once delivery of all long-lead items sourced from overseas has been confirmed. The SC-3 pre-drill logging and well testing program is being finalized. Three existing oil storage tanks with a combined capacity of 1,200 barrels are being relocated to the SC-3 well site to enable production start-up as early as possible following well testing.

Ahead of SC-3 spud, Predator said sufficient oil storage capacity is available to proceed with intervention work on the Snowcap-2ST1 and Jacobin-1 wells. The SC-2ST1 well has recorded an increased bottomhole reservoir pressure of 1,845.7 psi and will first be evaluated through swabbing operations to assess potential for natural flow before moving to pumping. Jacobin-1 has also shown encouragement for a well re-entry and wax treatment prior to conversion to pumping. Successful operations on either well could add an initial 20–40 boe/d, though Predator cautioned the outcome cannot be accurately forecast ahead of operations.