Bass Oil spuds Bunian 6 development well in South Sumatra

Bass Oil commenced drilling at the Bunian 6 oil development well at the Tangai-Sukananti KSO onshore South Sumatra on 5 June, following completion of safety checks and compliance certification. The rig is preparing to drill the surface hole after setting a 20-inch conductor at 46 m depth.

Bunian 6 is estimated to reach a total depth of approximately 1,820 m in 30 days, after which it will be completed and brought directly into production. Bass considers the well low-risk and expects it to lift KSO field production from a current 250 boe/d to 750 boe/d once online in early July, with Bass’ net share increasing from 140 boe/d to 410 boe/d.

The well targets the primary TRM3 sandstone reservoir, where initial production is forecast at 500 boe/d. Bunian 6 will also intersect secondary GRM and K reservoirs, which have produced or tested oil in other wells in the field, providing additional data to assess production and reserve potential. The well location near the crest of the structure was selected to accelerate field drainage, confirmed by an integrated field study that included reprocessing of the Sukananti 3D seismic survey and advanced seismic attribute analysis. The study also identified further drill targets at Bunian West and Bunian North West.