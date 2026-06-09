Noble lands three-well UK contract with BP, renames Noble GreatWhite semisubmersible

Noble Corporation has been awarded a three-well drilling contract with BP for the Noble GreatWhite semisubmersible, offshore UK. The contract has an estimated duration of 150 to 210 days and is expected to commence in Q2 2027, directly preceding the rig’s upcoming three-year contract with Aker BP in Norway.

Noble also announced it will rename the Noble GreatWhite to the Noble Claus Bachmann before operations commence.