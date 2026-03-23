Aker BP, Armada to deploy offshore data center to support real-time drilling operations

Aker BP entered into an agreement with Armada to deploy a modular data center on an offshore drilling rig on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, enabling real-time processing and analysis of drilling data directly at the wellsite.

Under the agreement, Armada will deliver its Galleon modular data center, designed for offshore conditions, to support local compute capabilities on the rig. The system is intended to address persistent connectivity limitations offshore, where access to onshore or cloud-based infrastructure can delay data processing and decision-making.

By enabling on-site data processing, the deployment allows drilling teams to analyze large volumes of downhole data in real time, improving operational responsiveness and reducing delays associated with data transfer. The platform will support the use of AI models locally, aimed at predicting equipment failures, reducing unplanned downtime and maintaining operations during connectivity disruptions.

The solution also introduces a standardized edge computing architecture, replacing fragmented IT and operational technology systems with a unified platform. This approach is expected to simplify cybersecurity and compliance while enabling more efficient remote monitoring, maintenance and system updates, reducing the need for offshore interventions.

Initial deployment will involve a single Galleon unit on one rig, serving as a reference installation. Aker BP and Armada plan to use this model as a template for broader rollout across additional assets, enabling a more repeatable and scalable approach to offshore digital infrastructure and supporting increased use of remote and autonomous operations.